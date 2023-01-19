Temperatures will be just above freezing in Davenport today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 68% chance. Davenport could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 19, 2023 in Davenport, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow in Iowa Wednesday and Thursday as the latest storm system works over us. From timing to snow totals, we've got everything you need to know in our latest forecast.
Cold and breezy today, but a warming trend is expected for the holiday weekend. Rain will be making a comeback though. Get all the details on today through MLK Day in our latest forecast.
Davenport people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low…
Temperatures in Davenport will be cool today. It looks to reach a cold 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. Today's co…
This evening's outlook for Davenport: Considerable cloudiness. Low around 30F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above freez…
Davenport folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 55 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. Periods of…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Davenport Tuesday. It looks to reach a nippy 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Davenport today. It should reach a cool 45 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skie…
It will be a cold day in Davenport, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 34 degrees. 19 degrees is today's low. Exp…
For the drive home in Davenport: Cloudy skies with periods of rain after midnight. Low 41F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Loo…