Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 2, 2023 in Davenport, IA

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Davenport Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Warning from SUN 9:06 PM CST until MON 8:45 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

