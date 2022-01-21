It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel even colder at 19. A 13-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 21, 2022 in Davenport, IA
