Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 21, 2023 in Davenport, IA

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Davenport today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 34 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.