Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 22, 2023 in Davenport, IA

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Davenport today. It looks like it will be a cold 35 degrees. 21 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 57% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.