It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 15. We'll see a low temperature of 12 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until SUN 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 23, 2022 in Davenport, IA
