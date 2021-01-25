 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 25, 2021 in Davenport, IA

It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 19.52. 28 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecast is showing a 99% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from MON 12:00 PM CST until TUE 12:00 PM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.

