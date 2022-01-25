It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 8 though it will feel even colder at 7. Today's forecasted low temperature is -11 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory from MON 9:00 PM CST until TUE 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 25, 2022 in Davenport, IA
