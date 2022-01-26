 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 26, 2022 in Davenport, IA

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 19 though it will feel even colder at 17. 15 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory until WED 9:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.

