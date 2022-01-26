It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 19 though it will feel even colder at 17. 15 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory until WED 9:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 26, 2022 in Davenport, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Midwest is all too familiar with frigid temperatures, but some cold air outbreaks are worse than others. These five stand out above the rest.
- Updated
Temperatures will be bad enough, but factor in the wind and it will feel even worse. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner tells us how cold it's going to get.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 15. We'll see a low temperature of 12 degrees today. Partly clo…
- Updated
A combination of very cold temperatures and gusty winds are going to make for a rough few days across Iowa. Check out how cold it's going to feel in our latest forecast.
Power outages are likely during winter weather, especially when large amounts of snow or ice are involved. Here's how to be prepared.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 8 though it will feel even colder at 7. Today's forecasted low t…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 28. A 10-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
The Tonga blast fueled a tsunami that caused damage as far away as the U.S. It also generated atmospheric pressure waves that spread around the world.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel even colder at 19. A 13-degree low is fo…