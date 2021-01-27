 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 27, 2021 in Davenport, IA

It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel much colder at 14.68. We'll see a low temperature of 4 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 10 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.

