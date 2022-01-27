 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 27, 2022 in Davenport, IA

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 27, 2022 in Davenport, IA

It will be a cold day in Davenport, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 33 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 3 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News