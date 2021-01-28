 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 28, 2021 in Davenport, IA

It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel even colder at 23.33. We'll see a low temperature of 11 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the South. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.

