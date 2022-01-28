It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 17 though it will feel even colder at 16. Today's forecasted low temperature is 3 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 28, 2022 in Davenport, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Midwest is all too familiar with frigid temperatures, but some cold air outbreaks are worse than others. These five stand out above the rest.
- Updated
Temperatures will be bad enough, but factor in the wind and it will feel even worse. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner tells us how cold it's going to get.
- Updated
A bomb cyclone could hit the U.S. Northeast this weekend. Here's a look at terms like bombogenesis that meteorologists use to describe such big storms.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 15. We'll see a low temperature of 12 degrees today. Partly clo…
The Tonga blast fueled a tsunami that caused damage as far away as the U.S. It also generated atmospheric pressure waves that spread around the world.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 8 though it will feel even colder at 7. Today's forecasted low t…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 28. A 10-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
It will be a cold day in Davenport, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 33 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 19 though it will feel even colder at 17. 15 degrees is today's …