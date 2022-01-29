 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 29, 2022 in Davenport, IA

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 29, 2022 in Davenport, IA

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Davenport today. It looks like it will be a bitter 33 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 18 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News