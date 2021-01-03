Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 3, 2021 in Davenport, IA

It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel even colder at 24.65. A 21-degree low is forcasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory until SUN 12:00 PM CST. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.