Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Davenport area. It looks to reach a brisk 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 56% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 13 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Warning until TUE 8:30 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 3, 2023 in Davenport, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be a lot lower today than yesterday thanks to last night's cold front. Rain is expected to return Saturday. See how your New Year's Eve and New Year's Day plans will be impacted here.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Davenport Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 43 degrees. A 33-degree low is f…
🎧 We look ahead to 2023 on the latest episode of Across the Sky!
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Davenport today. It should reach a nippy 43 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy ski…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Davenport Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 44 degrees. We'll see a low temper…
Temperatures in Davenport will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 44 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of …
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Davenport today. It should reach a cold 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 23 degre…
Davenport folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
This evening in Davenport: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 31F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Friday, Davenport people should be pr…
This evening's outlook for Davenport: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 33F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Davenport residents s…