Davenport people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 35 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from SAT 9:00 AM CST until SUN 12:00 PM CST. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 30, 2021 in Davenport, IA
