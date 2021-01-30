 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 30, 2021 in Davenport, IA

Davenport people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 35 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from SAT 9:00 AM CST until SUN 12:00 PM CST. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.

