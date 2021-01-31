 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 31, 2021 in Davenport, IA



Davenport people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. There is a 57% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 17 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until SUN 3:00 PM CST. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

