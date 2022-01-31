Cool temperatures will blanket the Davenport area Monday. It looks like it will be a cold 40 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 31, 2022 in Davenport, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A bomb cyclone could hit the U.S. Northeast this weekend. Here's a look at terms like bombogenesis that meteorologists use to describe such big storms.
- Updated
Temperatures will be bad enough, but factor in the wind and it will feel even worse. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner tells us how cold it's going to get.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 8 though it will feel even colder at 7. Today's forecasted low t…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel even colder at 27. 17 degrees is today's low. E…
The Tonga blast fueled a tsunami that caused damage as far away as the U.S. It also generated atmospheric pressure waves that spread around the world.
It will be a cold day in Davenport, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 33 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 19 though it will feel even colder at 17. 15 degrees is today's …
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Davenport today. It looks like it will be a bitter 33 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 17 though it will feel even colder at 16. Today's forecasted lo…
- Updated
It’s hard to get accurate measurements, but a national network of 8,000-plus volunteers with rulers and specific standards reports after every storm.