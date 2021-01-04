Davenport people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 34 degrees. 22 degrees is today's low. Models are showing a 22% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory until MON 12:00 PM CST. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 4, 2021 in Davenport, IA
