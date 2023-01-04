 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 4, 2023 in Davenport, IA

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Davenport today. It looks like it will be a nippy 34 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. There is a 35% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Warning until WED 8:30 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

