Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 5, 2021 in Davenport, IA

It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 31.28. Today's forecasted low temperature is 17 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.