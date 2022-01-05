It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 16 though it will feel even colder at 15. Today's forecasted low temperature is 1 degree. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with winds reaching 26 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until WED 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 5, 2022 in Davenport, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Strong winds will cause blowing snow and very low "feels like" temperatures across Iowa through Thursday morning. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest information.
There were years where blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel even colder at 23. 2 degrees is today's …
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 9. Today's forecasted low temperature is -4 degrees. Partly cloudy ski…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Davenport today. It looks to reach a nippy 38 degrees. A 17-degree low is forecasted. We'll see su…
Tonight's weather conditions in Davenport: Snow in the evening will give way to lingering snow showers overnight. Low 2F. Winds NNW at 10 to 2…
- Updated
Also, a sharp divide in January temperatures is expected between a colder-than-average north and a mild South. From snow to storms, here's a roundup of today's weather news and forecasts across the country.
.
- Updated
Rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow are all in the forecast for Eastern Iowa today. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has everything you need to know.
It will be a cold day in Davenport, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 37 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. T…
For the drive home in Davenport: Clear. Low -4F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures bar…