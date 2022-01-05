 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 5, 2022 in Davenport, IA

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 5, 2022 in Davenport, IA

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 16 though it will feel even colder at 15. Today's forecasted low temperature is 1 degree. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with winds reaching 26 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until WED 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News