Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 5, 2023 in Davenport, IA

It will be a cold day in Davenport, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 35 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 39% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning from THU 9:00 AM CST until SAT 8:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.