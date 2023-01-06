It will be a cold day in Davenport, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 34 degrees. 18 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until FRI 8:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 6, 2023 in Davenport, IA
Snow is expected for many in Iowa today and tomorrow, but some will be seeing more than others. Find out how the snow totals are going to play out and when the activity will come to an end here.
Rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow are coming down across the state today. See when and where each type of precipitation will occur and how much will fall through Wednesday in our updated forecast.
Light to moderate snow showers will still be around today as an area of low pressure works over us. See how much more snow will fall and when it will all come to an end in our weather update.
🎧 We look ahead to 2023 on the latest episode of Across the Sky!
