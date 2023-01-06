Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 6, 2023 in Davenport, IA

It will be a cold day in Davenport, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 34 degrees. 18 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until FRI 8:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.