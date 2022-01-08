 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 8, 2022 in Davenport, IA

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 8, 2022 in Davenport, IA

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 30. A 12-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Davenport could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 15 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from SAT 9:00 AM CST until SAT 9:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News