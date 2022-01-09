It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 14 though it will feel even colder at 13. A 5-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. Davenport could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until SUN 4:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 9, 2022 in Davenport, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Strong winds will cause blowing snow and very low "feels like" temperatures across Iowa through Thursday morning. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest information.
The whole gamut of winter precipitation is on the table, from freezing rain to heavy snow.
- Updated
Roadways in the Quad-City metropolitan area are covered in ice according to both Iowa and Illinois departments of transportation.
Lightning increased significantly around the North Pole in 2021. Scientists say it's a clear sign of how the climate crisis is altering global weather.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 30. A 12-degree low is for…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 16 though it will feel even colder at 15. Today's forecasted low tempe…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 5. We'll see a low temperature of -11 degrees today. We'll see s…
It will be a cold day in Davenport, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 34 degrees. 9 degrees is today's low. Expect periods…
There were years where blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel even colder at 19. 19 degrees is today's …