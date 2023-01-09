The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Davenport Monday. It looks like it will be a cool 45 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 9, 2023 in Davenport, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Snow is expected for many in Iowa today and tomorrow, but some will be seeing more than others. Find out how the snow totals are going to play out and when the activity will come to an end here.
Rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow are coming down across the state today. See when and where each type of precipitation will occur and how much will fall through Wednesday in our updated forecast.
Light to moderate snow showers will still be around today as an area of low pressure works over us. See how much more snow will fall and when it will all come to an end in our weather update.
Catching a break from the snow today, but another round looks to work over us this weekend. Find out when the chance begins, how long it will last, and how much snow is expected to fall here.
Florida's falling iguana phenomenon could be rarer in the future — due to both climbing global temps and a shift in the lizards' cold hardiness.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Davenport today. It looks like it will be a nippy 34 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. There is …
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Davenport today. It should reach a nippy 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 22 degr…
It will be a cold day in Davenport, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 34 degrees. 18 degrees is today's low. We will see…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Davenport today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature o…
It will be a cold day in Davenport, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 35 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low. How likely is …