Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 9, 2023 in Davenport, IA

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Davenport Monday. It looks like it will be a cool 45 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.