The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 74% chance of rain. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.