Today's temperature in Davenport will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 69% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 10, 2021 in Davenport, IA
