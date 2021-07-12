Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 12, 2021 in Davenport, IA

Davenport will see warm temperatures this Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 75 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 47% chance of rain. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.