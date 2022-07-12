The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Child Abduction Emergency until TUE 12:45 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 12, 2022 in Davenport, IA
