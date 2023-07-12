Davenport folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 89% chance of rain. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 12, 2023 in Davenport, IA
