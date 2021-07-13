Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 13, 2021 in Davenport, IA

Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 21% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.