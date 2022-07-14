Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 14, 2022 in Davenport, IA

The Davenport area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.