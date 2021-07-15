 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 15, 2021 in Davenport, IA

Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 15, 2021 in Davenport, IA

Today's temperature in Davenport will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 85% chance of rain. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News