Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 63 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 15, 2023 in Davenport, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Davenport area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudl…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees.…
Davenport folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. T…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 thou…