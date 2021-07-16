The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's forecast brings 33% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 16, 2021 in Davenport, IA
