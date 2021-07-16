 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 16, 2021 in Davenport, IA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's forecast brings 33% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.

