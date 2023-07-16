Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 16, 2023 in Davenport, IA
