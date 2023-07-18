Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 18, 2023 in Davenport, IA
