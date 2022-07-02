Davenport folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 2, 2022 in Davenport, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Watch now: Chance of severe storms across central and western Iowa Thursday, rain spreads southeast Friday
Good chance of rain across the northwestern half of Iowa today and a few storms could be severe. Showers and storms likely in the southeastern half of Iowa for Friday. Here's the latest information.
Watch now: Rain chances sticking around. Here's what to expect for Fourth of July weekend across Iowa
Not only are we going to be dealing with rain Friday in Iowa, but the chance is sticking around through the Fourth of July. Find out when and where rain is most likely in our holiday weekend forecast.
Isolated showers and storms will be around today and tonight in northern and eastern Iowa. With no rain in the forecast for Wednesday though, it will be hotter. Track the rain and temperatures here.
Highs in the 90s across Iowa Wednesday with increasing wind from east to west. As a cold front approaches and moves in, rain chances are coming back. Find out when rain will return to our area here.
There will be plenty of sunshine and lower-than-normal temperatures to start the week of the John Deere Classic, but there is a chance of rai…
Update: Severe weather threat ends for the Quad Cities, isolated showers still possible until 2 a.m. Sunday
The cold front has cleared the area and storms have pushed off to the east. Isolated showers are still possible until 2 a.m. tonight, but then dry conditions are expected for the rest of the weekend.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Davenport community. It looks to reach a pleasant 78 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted.…
We've already been dealing with storms this morning, but the cold front doesn't arrive until late this afternoon. New storms are expected and a couple could be severe. Here's the latest information.
From 1920 to 2021, here's what summer weather was like, based on data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless d…