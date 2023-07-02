The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 72% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 2, 2023 in Davenport, IA
