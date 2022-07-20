Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 20, 2022 in Davenport, IA
