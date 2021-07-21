The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 21, 2021 in Davenport, IA
