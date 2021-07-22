Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. 72 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 22, 2021 in Davenport, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are ex…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees …
The Davenport area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. It …
Davenport folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a hig…
Davenport folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Today's …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. Partly …
People from all over the country are going to Death Valley, California, to experience the heat.
For the drive home in Davenport: Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport Sunday. The fo…
This evening in Davenport: Partly cloudy skies. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport Wednesday. I…
- Updated
As temperatures surged past 100 degrees, Bree Oswill gathered all the blankets and towels she could find and taped them to every window that didn't have a shade. She doesn't have central air conditioning and wanted to prevent every bit of sunlight and heat from entering her home.