Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 22, 2023 in Davenport, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Davenport area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. T…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. We …