Davenport folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 24, 2022 in Davenport, IA
Very hot conditions across the state today, but then a cold front will arrive. Rain looks likely with severe storms expected in spots. Full details on the timing and threats in our updated forecast.
The severe weather threat will be limited to eastern Iowa this evening, but the chance for severe storms is coming back for everyone on Saturday with increasing temperatures. Get all the details here.
Above normal temps across the state today with windy conditions. Some will catch a break from the wind and see some rain Thursday, but others will not. Get all the details in our updated forecast.
A few showers and storms during the morning and early afternoon Thursday, but rain looks more likely across the state beginning late tonight. Find out when the best chance of rain is in our area here.
Rain will return to western Iowa first Saturday and spread to the east throughout the day. The chance for showers and storms continues tonight and Sunday. Find out when rain is most likely here.