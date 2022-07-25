Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 25, 2022 in Davenport, IA

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
It will be a warm day in Davenport. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.

