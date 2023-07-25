The Davenport area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though it will feel even hotter at 99. Today's forecasted low temperature is 79 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 25, 2023 in Davenport, IA
