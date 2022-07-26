Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 26, 2022 in Davenport, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Very hot conditions across the state today, but then a cold front will arrive. Rain looks likely with severe storms expected in spots. Full details on the timing and threats in our updated forecast.
The severe weather threat will be limited to eastern Iowa this evening, but the chance for severe storms is coming back for everyone on Saturday with increasing temperatures. Get all the details here.
Above normal temps across the state today with windy conditions. Some will catch a break from the wind and see some rain Thursday, but others will not. Get all the details in our updated forecast.
A few showers and storms during the morning and early afternoon Thursday, but rain looks more likely across the state beginning late tonight. Find out when the best chance of rain is in our area here.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees today. Partly clou…
Davenport folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 94. Today has the makings of…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about how the weather relates to supply and demand in the energy sector.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. We will see…
Davenport folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Expect p…